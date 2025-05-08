MISSOULA — It's move-out season at the University of Montana, and with that comes a lot of stuff that students can't take with them. Thankfully, UM has a sustainable option to get rid of their unwanted items.

“Once we set things up, it's open to the campus community for a sale at really discounted price,s and we have a line out the door every year,” said University of Montana Sustainability Program coordinator Derek Kanwisher.

Watch the full story:

Campus Thrift coming to University of Montana on May 14th

Kanwisher is one of the organizers of Campus Thrift, an event where people can stop by and shop for items that students donate at the end of the year. While he may help organize it, Kanwisher also has help from over 20 volunteers, like Jennipha Nielsen.

“Students, who many are encouraged not to bring cars to campus, don't necessarily have a way to take these goods to donations like Goodwill or Hope, right? So we created these stations all around campus where they can just simply bring it down,” said Nielsen.

As Nielsen mentioned, this provides students — like Susan Connelly — with an easy option to keep their unwanted items out of the landfill.

“I would otherwise just throw it in the trash. I'm moving out of the dorms and into my apartment, so I'm getting rid of a lot of stuff that I don't need anymore,” said Connelly.

Campus Thrift — which is open to the general public — will be held from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on May 14 in the Schreiber Gymnasium.