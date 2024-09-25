Caras Park construction underway for new riverfront access in downtown Missoula

MISSOULA — Construction is underway on a new riverfront access point at Caras Park in downtown Missoula, bringing a more accessible way to access the water.

Caras Park is undergoing a major transformation that will bring riverfront access to all including steps leading down to the water's edge as well as ADA-accessible ramps.

The city is largely doing this project to reduce the amount of vegetation damage that occurs from people walking down to the water.

The construction is funded by a federal grant worth $1.2 million from the Economic Development Administration as well as a local match. The total cost of the project is $1.68 million.

For the city, this has been a project they have been looking forward to for a long time.

“This is something that has been in the works for a long time. It was originally envisioned in the downtown master plan. One thing we heard from the public was that they love having trails along the river, being able to walk by the river but, a lot of people can’t get down to the water's edge. And so this was a spot we identified as being a good place to try and do that” said City of Missoula Parks and Recreation associate director of projects, design and planning Nathan McLeod.

Construction is expected to finish in the spring of 2025 weather permitting. City officials are asking for patience as the work on this project as access to Ron’s River Trail will be limited. Learn more about the project here.