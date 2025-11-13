MISSOULA — The holidays are around the corner, and while donations can slow, the American Red Cross says the need for blood is constant.

The Cats have beaten the Griz three times in the past four years, but Griz Nation hopes this year's victory will look different. It's a rivalry that moves off the football field to see who can donate the most blood.

Taking part in this Fall's blood battle is simple — you register in advance and donate an hour of your time and blood. If you’re healthy and over 17, you qualify, while 16-year-olds need their parents' permission.

"I think giving blood is one of the easiest things to do," said James Bendickson, who donated blood at the University of Montana.

Watch to check out the Cat-Griz Blood Battle:

Cat-Griz Blood Battle back for third decade of lifesaving rivalry

The Cat-Griz tradition is in its third decade of helping save lives.

"The Griz-Bobcat challenge is a good way for us to have a good rivalry against each other, but then just kind of encompass our community and get them together to help other people," American Red Cross Blood Collections supervisor Luis Hall told MTN.

Blood donations are distributed to hospitals all over the state, helping accident victims, cancer patients, and more.

Hall noted there are some things you’ll want to keep in mind before you donate.

"Eat a good, healthy meal, drink a lot of water. We recommend about half of your body weight in ounces of water to make sure that you're safely donating."

Friday, Nov. 14, is the last day to donate blood on the University of Montana campus. Visit redcrossblood.org to register ahead of time.