City of Missoula approves funding for Clark Fork, Bitterroot river restoration work

Work to protect the banks of the Clark Fork River in the urban core and remediate the impacts of a defunct mining site on the Bitterroot River are expected to begin this summer.

Members of the Missoula City Council this week approved funding for both projects, including the Clark Fork River restoration effort, which is funded largely by the 2018 Open Space bond.

The city's Parks and Recreation Department has long voiced concern over increasing erosion along the Clark Fork River, caused largely by “user-made” trails.

The concentrated use has damaged riparian vegetation and increased sedimentation, which has degraded water quality and now threatens public infrastructure along the river.

“This is coming off the heels of the completion of the Caras Park project,” said Garrick Swanson. “This is anticipated to start in late August, with a substantial completion by January 1, 2026.”

The project includes designated river access on the south underside of Beartracks Bridge, and similar work on the north underside of the Madison Street Bridge. An access site near Toole Park will also be completed.

Swanson said river restoration on the south bank of the Clark Fork River between the two bridges is also included in the package, which carries a total cost of $676,000. Most of that funding will be drawn from the Open Space Bond.

Portions of Ron's River Trail and the Milwaukee Trail will close to accommodate the work, Swanson said.

“There will be trail closures. Our goal is to have a rolling closure, so we're closing off smaller sections of the trail versus one long section. There will be a lot of coordination," he said.

City Council also approved a $91,000 contract with the WGM Group to design and engineer restoration work on the Bitterroot River near the Fort Missoula ponds.

The ponds operated as an open pit mine since the 1950s. Knife River deeded a portion of the property to the city in 2015 shortly after mining stopped.

“That riverbank for about 670 feet is all artificial,” said Swanson. “It's old concrete and other waste when that site was used for aggregate mining. Work with this will start in late June and be completed by next March.”

The parks department applied for and received a $75,000 reclamation grant to help plan restoration work on both the riverbank and a low-lying riparian forest. Once the design process is completed, the city will pursue additional funding to actually complete the work.

“The intent is to apply for additional project funding for implementation,” said Swanson.