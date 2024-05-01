City of Missoula opens all parts north of Saddle Road on Mount Jumbo

MISSOULA — All points north of Saddle Road on Mount Jumbo opened to the public on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

The northern parts of Mount Jumbo close on Dec. 1 every year in accordance with wildlife biologist recommendations. The recommendations are due to winter wildlife that migrate through the area, mainly elk.

The closure every year protects the herd of about 75 to 90 elk that migrate through the rattlesnake area. The elk and other wildlife stay at these lower elevations to graze and regain strength after a long winter.

Missoula Parks and Recreation staff consistently monitor the herd throughout the winter and they have given the all clear for the season.

The City of Missoula is thanking the residents and visitors of the area for helping to protect the wildlife in the area.

Contact Missoula Parks and Recreation at 406-721-7275, or visit www.missoulaparks.org for maps and more information.