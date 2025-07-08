City of Missoula seeking community help watering trees

MISSOULA — Just like people need more water in the hotter months of summer, so do Missoula’s trees, which is why the city is asking for help watering them.

“We don't have enough annual precipitation and also our soil doesn't have water-holding capacity like other places do," said Marie Ducharme, City of Missoula's urban forestry specialist.

Even though the city may own the trees you see along sidewalks and throughout neighborhoods, Ducharme said being a Missoula resident includes pitching in to support leafy neighbors.

“They're a community asset, and that's why the code has been written as such to encourage and require adjacent property owners to water the trees because they are direct beneficiaries of the shade and that cooling," Ducharme said.

While each tree has different water needs, there is a specific way to best water them. It’s not at the trunk — the preferred spot is further out on the grass.

“Trees really need regular deep watering at least once a week," Ducharme said. “They really need that water at their drip line. So, if you look at a tree's canopy, go to the very edges of that canopy. That's where the bulk of their feeder roots are and that's where we're encouraging people to water.”

Ducharme said well-watered trees increase canopy growth and reduce the heat island effect in the City.

“If you go out in the middle of one of the bridges where there's no canopy coverage at four or 5:30 in the afternoon, it's really intensely hot. So, not only are you getting the direct heat from the sun, you get that stored radiant energy that's starting to radiate off of all the paved surfaces," Ducharme detailed.

In the early morning or just before bed, watering with a hose or sprinklers can help keep the trees healthy.

"Please do reach out to Trees for Missoula because we do have resources available," Ducharme said.

The Urban Forestry Department recommends watering trees until they go dormant in the late fall.