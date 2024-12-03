City of Missoula's City Council votes to prohibit urban camping in city parks

MISSOULA — During Monday night's meeting, the Missoula City Council voted to approve the amendment that would prohibit urban camping in public parks.

“I'm all for giving hands up, but the hands out that we've been given in this city doesn't work.”

“Give them somewhere to go. If you don't want them in the parks, you don't want them on the turf, give them somewhere to go.”

“It's a site that I would have never imagined in Missoula.”

“This amendment only serves to cause harm. I urge you to reconsider.”

In a crowed city council chamber on Monday night, community members shared their concern and support for amendments to the city’s urban camping ordinance.

In an almost 6-hour meeting t two additional amendments were passed adding that the city will continue to coordinate, collaborate and communicate with services and provide lockers for individuals, provide services for trash, temporary bathrooms, and distribute a resource guide to unhoused community members.

The second amendment allows the city to permit a camping site on city or private property.

Those were in addition to the amendment prohibiting urban camping in public parks which caused controversy among neighbors after the urban camping ordinance was passed in June and rolled out in July.

The ordinance was due to be reviewed in January, but due to the overturn of the grants pass case by the U.S. Supreme Court, a review was prompted sooner.