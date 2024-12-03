Construction of new Montana Food Bank Network warehouse ahead of schedule

MISSOULA — Construction on Montana Food Bank Network’s (MFBN) new warehouse by the Missoula airport is well underway and is ahead of schedule.

The new warehouse will be double the size of the existing facility, allowing MFBN to continue to meet the demand for their services across the state.

MFBN will be able to house 1,600 pallets of food in the new location, a big increase from their current capacity. The new warehouse will also have an office space for staff members, with room for a potential increase in staff.

“One of the challenges that we really run into is a lot with the warehouse space. So we have pretty tight limitations on how much product we can take in, and we have to really to time that so that we make sure it’s in and out on a quick basis. We just don’t have that storage space,” said MFBN president and CEO Gayle Carlson.

MFBN is still looking for people to help meet their fundraising goal. Visit https://mfbn.org/get-involved/ for more information.