Crews respond to several July 4th fires in Missoula

The Missoula Fire Department responded to several fires across the city on July 4, 2024.<br/>
Posted at 2:02 PM, Jul 05, 2024

MISSOULA — Missoula firefighters were busy on the 4th of July, responding to several fires, including one on Jacob’s Island.

Crews were called out shortly before 12 p.m. for reports of smoke and flames being seen.  A social media post states crews arrived to find some trees and “surrounding vegetation” on fire.

The Missoula Fire Department reports the blaze was contained after burning about a ½ acre. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

MFD and Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation firefighters remained at Jacob's Island on Friday.

MFD reports some of Thursday’s fires were sparked by fireworks while others remain under investigation.

