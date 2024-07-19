Current Events: In-depth look at proposed Wye, East Missoula developments

MISSOULA — This edition of Current Events with Missoula Current editor Martin Kidston takes an in-depth look at development plans for the Wye and East Missoula.

Developer Grass Valley Gardens owns a 187-acre parcel of land at the Wye west of Missoula by Highway 10. A proposed development looks to create a stand-alone community built around a range of housing types, commercial amenities and a 45-acre permaculture farm. The developer plans to bring 455 dwellings to the area over the next decade or so if the subdivision is fully approved.

In East Missoula, 406 Engineering is proposing the Denova Homes Aspire Subdivision which would put 252 dwellings on just over 35 acres over 10 years. Developers are seeking to rezone the property and annex it from the county's jurisdiction into the city's. A key point of reasoning for the developers to annex is that East Missoula already has city sewer installed.

Watch the video below for the full story.