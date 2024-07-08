How to keep your dog cool during Western Montana's summer heat

MISSOULA — It’s officially warming up out there, with temperatures creeping into the mid to high nineties, and maybe even touching the hundreds.

With this heat comes the age-old challenge of staying cool. And that doesn’t go for just people, but also our furry friends.

“We're particularly worried about dogs and when the temperatures get high, they're not — they don't tolerate high ambient temperatures. They have an inefficient way of cooling. And so, we have to take certain precautions to make sure that they don't overheat” said Marcos Puiggari, owner and veterinarian at Alpine Veterinary Care.

Zach Volheim/MTN News One way to help keep dogs cool in this hot weather is by heading down to the river for a good game of fetch.

Dogs can overheat in hotter weather in as soon as 20 minutes due to their inefficient cooling method, which is panting.

Dogs typically have an internal temperature of 100º to 102º Fahrenheit, but it can rise to 106º within 20 minutes of being out in hot weather.

Puiggari also notes that certain breeds also have a harder time staying cool than others.

“Breeds that have a short nose, a lot of times we'll have obstructive breathing issues and they can't pant effectively. We've got to take special precautions with those breeds and make sure they always stay cool” Puiggari continued.

Zach Volheim/MTN News Alpine Veterinary Care owner and veterinarian Marcos Puiggari told MTN dogs have a tough time in the heat because they have an "inefficient way of cooling."

So what are some ways that you can keep your furry friends cool? Well, there are a couple of options.

One could be just staying inside during the hottest hours of the day, keeping your pup's paws off of the hot asphalt. Another one could take the shape of something a little more fun, like heading down to the riverfront.

That’s right, one of the best ways to keep cool is to head down to the water and play a good game of fetch.

Whatever your method is, make sure you keep your furry friends safe and out of the heat and help them cool off whenever possible.