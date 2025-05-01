Double K Ranch opens downtown Missoula location

MISSOULA — Double K Ranch Deli is doubling its locations by adding a general store in downtown Missoula.

Darby-based Double K Ranch has been a staple since 1985, when it was founded by the Kouf family.

In 2019, they opened their meat shop at the ranch. Just three years later, they would start a deli on Paxson Street near the mall in Missoula.

Last week, the general store in downtown Missoula held its soft launch.

The new location will offer jerky, steak, merchandise and other local products.

The general store is a prime spot and staff say they're eager to serve customers strolling around downtown.