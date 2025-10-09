MISSOULA - People around the world have chosen to give up alcohol for all 31 days this month to mark "Sober October."

It's also a good time to bring attention to an important meetup group, "Dry Miles Missoula", which is a part of Run Wild Missoula.

Organizers say it's for those who are cutting back, sober-curious, ten years sober, or anywhere in between, to share the same love for running and walking that's in the Missoula community.

Dry Miles Missoula leader Marina Steerman joined MTN's Mark Martin on Montana This Morning to talk about the importance of the group.

Watch the full interview below:

Dry Miles Missoula meets to mark 'Sober October'

Dry Miles Missoula meets at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 9, at the Dairy Queen, located at 1735 South Higgins Avenue.

Going forward, meetings will take place on the second Thursday of every month, beginning at 6 p.m.

Click here for additional information about Dry Miles Missoula.