East Missoula residents challenging City Council over planned subdivision

EAST MISSOULA — Residents of East Missoula are challenging a recent Missoula City Council decision to annex and develop 35 acres of land into a subdivision.

The Missoula City Council voted in August to annex and rezone a property in East Missoula. City Council members noted that the development matched the Our Missoula Growth Policy and had the internal focus needed for infill projects.

The 182-lot project spearheaded by DeNova Homes and 406 Engineering includes plans for 252 housing units and two new parks.

Developers are seeking annexation due to the area already having city sewer and smaller setbacks from the Clark Fork River.

However, a legal challenge filed on Sept. 25 alleges the City of Missoula ignored the 'Our Missoula Growth Policy' and impacts on the community when approving the subdivision and annexation request.

East Missoula residents have raised concerns about increased traffic along Sommers Street as well as the health of the Clark Fork River.

They told MTN they are pursuing legal assistance to change the decision to annex since they would prefer the area to remain part of Missoula County even if developed.

They are now asking a judge to pause the annexation ordinance until the legal process has been completed.