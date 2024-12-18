Efforts continue to reach out to Missoula’s homeless as winter nears

MISSOULA — Missoula's unhoused population is having to find other options for shelter following a Missoula City Council decision that prohibits camping in city parks.

The Poverello Center averages around 120 people a night while the Johnson Street shelter sees an average of between 155 and 165 people a night. But with the winter coming, those numbers are expected to increase.

Beckett Redinger, the communications coordinator for the Johnson Street and Poverello shelters says that the Homeless Outreach Team is reaching out to those who are living unsheltered providing information for services, including both shelters.

“Our HOT team has definitely been working a lot to reach people who are living unsheltered, and, you know, let them know that shelter is an option for them this winter, and help bring them inside, especially on the coldest nights, so that no one is hurt by the cold temperatures this winter.

The shelters are in need of warm clothes, blankets, hand warmers, bottled water, snow pants, and good winter gear. Visit https://thepoverellocenter.org/ for more information.