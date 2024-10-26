Watch Now
Eight arrested in human trafficking operation

Eight people were arrested in a human trafficking operation conducted by Montana authorities
MISSOULA — This last week the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) led an operation targeting human trafficking. Eight individuals were arrested for patronizing a prostitute and one individual was also arrested for distribution of dangerous drugs.

The operation was assisted by the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office as well as the City of Missoula Police Department, targeting sex buyers in the Missoula area.

In the state of Montana, it is illegal to both buy and sell sexual favors per MCA 45-5-601.

There were a total of nine incidents related to patronizing a prostitute during the operation, with offenders being arrested, issued warrants or charged.

We will provide an update once more information becomes available.

