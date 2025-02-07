Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

'Emergency traffic' only on Interstate 90 in Missoula County

Bonner I-90 Snow
Montana Department of Transportation
The view of Interstate 90 in the Bonner area on February 7, 2025.
Bonner I-90 Snow
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — Drivers are being advised to avoid traveling on Interstate 90 in Missoula County.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office sent out an alert Friday morning advising "emergency traffic" only on I-90.

In Mineral County, emergency crews are on the scene of a crash that's blocking the right lane of I-90 westbound near mile marker 78.

I-90 MM 78 crash
The scene of a crash on Interstate 90 westbound near mile marker 78 in Mineral County on February 7, 2025.

Further east, over 100 miles of Interstate 90 is closed between Bozeman and Park City due to hazardous road conditions.

Click here for the latest travel information.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader