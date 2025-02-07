'Emergency traffic' only on Interstate 90 in Missoula County

MISSOULA — Drivers are being advised to avoid traveling on Interstate 90 in Missoula County.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office sent out an alert Friday morning advising "emergency traffic" only on I-90.

In Mineral County, emergency crews are on the scene of a crash that's blocking the right lane of I-90 westbound near mile marker 78.

Frenchtown Rural Fire District The scene of a crash on Interstate 90 westbound near mile marker 78 in Mineral County on February 7, 2025.

Further east, over 100 miles of Interstate 90 is closed between Bozeman and Park City due to hazardous road conditions.

