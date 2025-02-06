UPDATE: "Essential travel" only advisory lifted in Missoula

UPDATE: 11:23 a.m. - February 6, 2025

The Missoula Police Department reports normal traffic can resume within city limits.

"Earlier today, we asked the community to limit travel due to hazardous conditions and numerous unmanaged crash scenes while officers were tied up on an in-progress felony. We appreciate your cooperation," a social media post states.

While the earlier essential travel advisory has been lifted, MPD is asking drivers to be careful while traveling.

Beach Transportation tells MTN News at this time all afternoon bus routes will run on their normal Thursday schedule.

(first report)

Drivers in Missoula are being advised to avoid hitting the roads on Thursday morning

An alert states that "essential travel" only is being advised due to "extreme" road conditions.

The Missoula Police Department is asking people to limit travel to "essential purposes only."

"Your safety is our top priority, and we appreciate your cooperation during this time," a social media post states.

Missoula County Public Schools is working with Beach Transportation to come up with a plan for school buses.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.