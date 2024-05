The Montana Highway Patrol incident report shows a fatal crash north of Lolo Thursday morning.

According to MHP, the crash is located on U.S. Highway 93 S at mile marker 88, which is near Blue Mountain Road in Missoula.

The crash was reported 7:20 a.m., Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Expect delays while first responders are on the scene.

This story will be updated once we have more information.