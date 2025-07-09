Federal funding freeze threatens adult education programs in Missoula

MISSOULA — The federal funding freeze continues to cause uncertainty nationwide, and some of that uncertainty is starting to impact programs across the country, including those here in Missoula.

Missoula's Lifelong Learning Center recently learned that the majority of its funding will no longer be available after the passage of the "big, beautiful bill."

“I'm in mixed times. Very sad, sad for the students, sad for the work and angry that we could treat this — like these students are somehow disposable and not needed,” said Lifelong Learning Center Academic Success Program department chair Renee Bentham.

Federal funding freeze, 'big, beautiful bill' to impact adult education programs in Missoula

Bentham says that their federal funding has been frozen since the Trump administration took office, with their funding being “under review” by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

It's something that has resulted in her losing her job due to the federal funds not coming through for months now.

The Lifelong Learning Center has programs that offer education programs to adults and adolescents alike, helping those who come to the center earn their GEDs (sometimes court-ordered), develop reading and writing skills.

The center also serves people with disabilities who need extra assistance that schools alone cannot provide.

“They’re really working at holes in people's education and moving them as quickly as possible from where they are to what their academic goal is so that they can move out into the workforce and meet the needs of their families,” said Bentham.

Zach Volheim/MTN News Missoula's Lifelong Learning Center recently learned that the majority of its funding will no longer be available after the passage of the "big, beautiful bill."

This is not unique, however. According to Sharon Bonney, CEO of the Coalition on Adult Basic Education — the world’s largest adult education association — programs across the country are facing similar fates.

“There's 1.2 million learners in the WIOA system, the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act system, that are serviced through these federal funds. So right off the top, I would see for the local programs that can stay open, you know, huge waiting lists to be served,” said Bonney.

Besides the funding freeze, the recently passed one "big beautiful bill," requires programs under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) to be approved by the Secretary of Education and the Secretary of Labor, unless they were already included on a state list that was part of the orginial passage of the WIOA.

Many programs are not included on that list, including many at the Lifelong Learning Center. Without federal funding, Bentham and Bonney say that there will be immediate and long-term consequences.

“When you eliminate the number of positions that are going to be eliminated, you're basically saying these are throwaway people. These people don't matter to our workforce. And I'm wondering myself, who's going to work? If we don't give people an opportunity to earn their diploma, to see that they're capable, so that they can go out and participate in the workforce, who's going to replace all of the people who are retiring? I'm not sure,” said Bentham.

Zach Volheim/MTN News The Missoula Lifelong Learning Center helped 107 students earn their high school equivalents in 2024.

“I would see the workforce being diminished because individuals won't be getting through this talent pipeline into the workforce. I would see the community college pipeline being diminished because, again, this is what adult education is funded to help learners get jobs and get into community college,” said Bonney.

The Lifelong Learning Center helped 107 students earn their high school equivalents last year, something that Bentham says is not very far off from the number of graduates from local high schools.

Bentham also told MTN that while she may no longer have her job after 26 years of working at the Lifelong Learning Center, educational services will still be offered, albeit with significantly less staffing, which she says will only add additional barriers to those seeking education at the center.