First steps of Downtown Safety Access and Mobility Project beginning in Missoula

MISSOULA — You might notice surveyors along the streets in downtown Missoula as the first steps of the Downtown Safety Access and Mobility Project get underway.

The City of Missoula has contracted the local engineering, environmental, surveying, and Planning firm DJ&A to conduct the survey work and help design the project.

“This is the start of the design process,” said City of Missoula project manager Megan McMeekin. “We need to understand existing conditions before developing design concepts. This project is not yet designed. Our grant agreement includes specific requirements, but we have flexibility in how we design the project.”

Survey crews will collect data by stopping to ask you about things like property lines, street and sidewalk dimensions, utilities and locations of trees, light poles, and signposts. The surveying will continue for the next three to four weeks.

The final design phase is scheduled for 2026-2027, with construction planned to start in 2027. People will have the chance to offer input when the project reaches the 30% design milestone, according to a news release.

Additional information about the project can be found here.