Golden Yolk Griddle Closing Soon

MISSOULA — The Golden Yolk Griddle is set to close after 16 years of business total and seven years at its location in Downtown Missoula.

Business Owner Ethan Sky Siegal said this change is a result of the lease on the space coming to an end.

The takeout restaurant is most known for its breakfast burritos. On the menu is a variety between breakfast and lunch options as well as coffee.

The business has announced the last day of operation will be Oct. 25 of this year.

The owner said relocation of Golden Yolk Griddle is ideal, but available commercial kitchen and restaurant spaces in Missoula are limited. If something becomes available that is sustainable and feasible then the business will attempt to move.

"It’s a unique set up for us in the transfer center and it took years to find a sustainable system, but I’m very proud of how we have coexisted with the bus operation and our surrounding neighbors," Owner Ethan Sky Siegal said.