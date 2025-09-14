Head-on collision kills two people on I-90 in Missoula

MISSOULA — Two people died in a head-on collision on Interstate 90 in Missoula Saturday night after one driver traveled in the wrong direction.

The crash occurred at approximately 10:36 p.m. when a vehicle driving eastbound in the westbound lanes collided head-on with a westbound vehicle in the left lane, according to Montana Highway Patrol.

The wrong-way driver, a 23-year-old male in a Hyundai Veloster, died at the scene. The other driver, a 26-year-old female from Arlee driving a Mazda 6, also died at the scene.

After the crash, the Mazda had rotated counterclockwise and came to rest on the north shoulder. The Hyundai overturned in the median, ejecting the driver who wasn't wearing a seat belt. The vehicle then caught fire and became fully engulfed.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene and alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash, according to MHP.

Westbound traffic was diverted from Airway Blvd to the Wye for about three hours until 2:00 a.m., according to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.

