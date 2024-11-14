Watch Now
Human remains found near Missoula along Southside Road

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports the remains found Thursday morning can't be identified at this time
MISSOULA — Human remains were found on Thursday morning outside of Missoula.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of possible human skeletal remains near Southside Road at 9:22 a.m. The remains were confirmed to be human, but can't be identified at this time.

The area has been secured as the investigation continues and the University of Montana Anthropology Department has been asked to assist law enforcement.

"At this time, Detectives are working to determine if the remainslocated on June 29, 2024, near Deep Creek Road, which results have not been received, and those found today, are related," a news release states.

The remains will be transported to the Montana State Medical Examiner in Billings for further review.

