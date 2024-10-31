Increased law enforcement patrols in Missoula for Halloween weekend

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department is planning more patrols from Halloween into the weekend.

MPD is offering the following tips to keep people safe.

Safety Tips for Drivers:



Be alert for trick-or-treaters on Halloween. Slow down and continue to scan the road in areas where they are likely to be or where sight distances are limited.

On Halloween there will likely be more pedestrians on the roads and in places where they are not expected. Slower speeds save lives.

Stay alert for pedestrians who may come out from between parked cars or behind shrubbery. Please stop and wait for them to pass.

Don’t look at your phone when you’re driving. Your attention needs to always be on the road. Missoula City Ordinance prohibits the use of a hand-held electronic device while operating a vehicle.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, PLEASE call 911! It truly can save a life.

Safety Tips for Pedestrians:

Walk on the sidewalk if one is available and use crosswalks.

Before the Halloween festivities begin, create a “buddy system” to get each other home safely and prevent walking alone.

Consider utilizing flashlights or glowsticks to make yourself visible to the motoring public.

The Missoula Police Department will be increasing patrols and making DUI arrests into the weekend.

MPD advises people to plan a sober ride, pay attention while driving, and buckle up.