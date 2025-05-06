Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a quick look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

During Monday’s National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, Chris Butterfly advocated for justice for his daughter, Jadie, who was shot in December 2024. Facing silence from law enforcement, her family created the "Justice for Jadie" Facebook page to raise awareness of her case and the broader MMIW crisis. Despite their efforts, no charges have been filed, and the family continues to seek justice and honor Jadie's memory. (Read the full story)

The event, "A Place of Good Medicine and Healing: MMIP Awareness Through Art and Allyship" at the University of Montana, raised awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous people through personal testimonies, art exhibits and a large red tipi symbolizing cultural strength. It also provided trauma-informed support and educational resources, fostering community healing while ensuring the stories of those affected by the MMIP crisis are remembered. (Read the full story)

Twenty dogs rescued from unsanitary conditions in Coram are now available for adoption at the Flathead County Animal Shelter after passing veterinary checks, vaccinations and micro-chipping. The dogs, between three months and four years old, can be viewed online. A jury trial is scheduled on Oct. 14 for their previous owner, Candy Evans, who pleaded not guilty to felony aggravated animal cruelty. (Read the full story)

