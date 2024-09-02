Ink-lusivity: Missoula's Neon Rodeo Tattoo highlights community and acceptance

MISSOULA — Getting a tattoo can be intimidating and for some, scary.

However, one Missoula tattoo shop — which is celebrating its first year of business — is on a mission to make their space inviting for everyone.

Tattoo artist Emory Taillon (@portalponderer) believes that ink can improve an individual's sense of self. They detailed, “Changing your appearance and your body forever; the empowerment that comes with that.”

Emily Brown/MTN News "I think just like it's a representation of transformation," said Emory Taillon when describing some of the portal tattoos they create

“You can make people love their bodies more by making flattering tattoos for whatever type of body you have,” echoed tattoo artist Eddie Marlin (@badforthefish).

Emily Brown/MTN News Eddie Marlin moved to Missoula from Bend, Oregon to work at Neon Rodeo. She shared that Missoula has been so welcoming to her

Missoula is full of art but some might be a little out of sight; like Neon Rodeo Tattoo, tucked away in the alley off of Higgins and Spruce.

“Neon Rodeo started as a previous shop called Witch of the Woods," explained Neon Rodeo co-owner and tattoo artist Hanna Moorman (@holyhannatattoos). "There were some people that moved away and moved on to their own private studios. So, that left us with three people of Witch of the Woods and we just decided to start something new and just do a little re-brand for fun,” she added.

Now, the artists who call the shop home are looking back on one year as Neon Rodeo. “It feels like it's been longer than a year, but at the same time, it feels like we just began,” said Moorman.

Emily Brown/MTN News Hanna Moorman shared, "We definitely want a space where it doesn't matter who you are; you can come in."

Additionally, they are reflecting upon the space they’ve been so driven to create. “I personally love coming into work. My clients are a hoot and so are my coworkers. Everybody's super relentlessly supportive of each other,” offered tattoo artist Sally Joe (@_sallyjoe).

Emily Brown/MTN News Sally Joe said there's never a dull moment at Neon Rodeo

Taillon shared, “I just love the community, how open it is, and how much we've put into making it a safe comfortable place for everyone to come, regardless of who you are.”

Since the tattoo process is so involved and sitting through a tattoo can be painful, artists make sure clients feel as comfortable as possible. “I just try to be really communicative and let people know that I'm there for their comfort and it's not the pain Olympics. You don't have anything to prove. I think you can do it, but it's ultimately up to you. If it's too much, let's take a break, let's get you some water, let's get you a snack,” said Taillon.

Joe shared, “I want them to feel welcome and I want them to have a good time. I want to make my client laugh and, you know, it's kind of a painful and not that fun of an experience when you think about what's actually happening.”

The artists told MTN that their end goal is having people feel proud to express themselves fully. “What I'm always aiming for is people just like walking out of here looking at their body and being happier," stated Marlin.