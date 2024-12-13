Investigation underway after body found in Gold Creek area near Missoula

MISSOULA — A woman's body was found in the Gold Creek area by people looking for a Christmas tree on Thursday evening.

Missoula County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jeanette Smith says law enforcement responded to a report of a deceased person whose body was found in the area of Montana Highway 200 and Gold Creek.

The woman is believed to be in her late 30s to early 40s with a news release noting that the body — which could not be identified — was taken to the Missoula Medical Examiner’s Office.

MTN News

An investigation into the body's discovery is continuing.

Anyone who may have noticed suspicious activity in the area or has information about the woman's identity is asked to contact the Missoula County Sheriff’s at 406-258-3337.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Missoula Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444.