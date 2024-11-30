Litter of puppies receives new parvo treatment in Missoula

MISSOULA — The Humane Society of Western Montana is giving six puppies a chance at a healthy life thanks to an antibody therapy that treats parvo.

“It’s one of the newest ones on the market, if not, the newest one and there’s nothing quite like it,” said Julia Texiera, the shelter veterinarian.

Missoula’s Humane Society said the treatment is very expensive, but if used immediately, can save the pup.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News the puppies get playful in their cubical at Humane Society of Western Montana



“Before we just had to hospitalize the puppies and allow the virus to try to clear and we would support them as much as we can, which is why it was so devastating to the population,” said Texiera.

This new treatment can attack the virus before it attacks the dog's cells. Parvo is highly contagious and can be fatal to a dog. It can result from lack of pet vaccinations and vast outdoor space, since it lives in the soil.

“Vaccination is the best prevention,” said Texiera.

The pups have been in isolation since Saturday, when they were found. The IV injection immediately enters the bloodstream and works a lot faster than a pill. Taking precautions, they also ensure the pups get the interaction they need.

“We have to fully gown up to go in with them as we clean their areas and we also take that time to give them enrichment and lots of love,” said Texiera.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News fully gowned worker looking after the litter of puppies



The treatment has cost them $3000 on this litter alone. The one pup has made a speedy recovery.

“Now she is running around, jumping, playing, eating, happily. I mean, you would never know that she had the virus in the first place,” said Texiera.

HSWM looks to the community for donations to help with the costly treatment, and their goal is to eventually have these pups adopted.

“Once they fully cleared the virus and when they tested negative several times, they're deemed safe to be adopted, and we're hoping that they can find their forever homes,” said Texiera.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News close up of a puppy paw from the litter



If you’d like to play a role in saving the pups, you can donate onlineor donate in person.

