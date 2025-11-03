LOLO — Funding for federal nutrition programs and the families that rely on them face uncertainty as the partial federal government shutdown continues.

Lolo residents are stepping up to offer support and food to their neighbors who typically depend on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Watch to learn how neighbors are helping neighbors in Lolo:

Lolo neighbors offer food and support with SNAP uncertainty

As with a lot that happens in Lolo, it started with a post on the Lolo Community Facebook page. At the end of October, as uncertainty over SNAP funding in November mounted, page administrator Korrie Knechtges Butler put a call out for Lolo residents both in need of and able to offer support.

She proposed a sponsorship program, where those with the means could gather groceries for people who typically rely on SNAP to feed themselves and their families. Dozens signed up to sponsor. Among them were Conor Cahalan and his wife, Brittany, who both work in healthcare.

“I’m fairly motivated with people's health because I work in medical. I also have a degree in nutrition and I feel very strongly that people need to have food stability,” Cahalan said. “So, it was a fairly clear thing that I was excited to be a part of and just seemed like the right thing to do.”

MTN News file A Facebook post spurred the Lolo community to action, with volunteers providing groceries to those who rely on federally funded food assistance.

Cahalan received a grocery list and soon delivered the food to a family nearby. He drives by the house of the family he helped every day and appreciates the chance to make a difference for other Lolo locals. Building off a legacy of community and generosity from his parents, Cahalan plans to find other opportunities to help out, looking to serve his neighbors and continue giving to future generations.

“They were never turning down requests for help,” he said. “I definitely want to convey that value to my six-week-old daughter, who will hopefully pick up on that generosity. Again, regardless of where you're at just giving is an important quality.”

So far, the Lolo Community Page post has helped provide food for dozens of locals. Butler told MTN that a few families, including a family of 10, signed up, getting food from at least 15 sponsors.

“If it becomes a monthly thing, if the government shutdown continues forever, then I'll continue helping in what regard that I can,” Cahalan said. “Otherwise, I'm always looking for ways, especially locally within the Lolo and broader Bitterroot Valley.”