Longtime Missoula bakery to close

MISSOULA — A popular Missoula bakery has announced it will be closing its doors at the end of the month.

The Black Cat Bake Shop on West Broadway announced on social media that it will close on Aug. 31, 2024, after 27 years in business.

“We are saddened to announce that Black Cat Bake Shop will be permanently closing its doors Saturday August 31st. We want to thank the Missoula Community for giving us an amazing 27 years of unwavering support,” the post reads.

We will have additional information on this developing story as it becomes available.