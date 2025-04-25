Prescribed burn in Blue Mountain area sending up smoke

UPDATE: 3:20 p.m. - April 25, 2025

The Lolo National Forest reports that firefighters have "completed ignitions on the Blue Mountain prescribed fire."

Smoke will likely be visible from Blue Mountain Road, Missoula, and the surrounding area.

Additionally, smoke may pool in lower elevations and along roadways during the evenings and early morning hours; impacts are expected to dissipate in a few days.

Firefighters will remain on scene over the next few days, a social media post states.

(first report: 12:57 p.m. - April 25, 2025)

The Lolo National Forest is conducting a prescribed burn in the Blue Mountain area.

The Missoula Ranger District is burning up to 43 acres southwest of Missoula.

Smoke may be visible from Highway 93 and the Blue Mountain area.

People are asked to avoid traveling in the prescribed burn units as well as trails and roads directly adjacent to the burn.