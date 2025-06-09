Man dies after mobility scooter hit on North Reserve in Missoula

MISSOULA — An 80-year-old man in a mobility scooter was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday evening on North Reserve Street in Missoula.

The Missoula Police Department reports that just before 11 p.m., officers responded to the area of North Reserve Street and American Way for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision.

Police say an 80-year-old man operating a mobility scooter was crossing North Reserve Street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound.

The man died on the scene, while the 40-year-old woman who hit him was not injured.

The location where the man was attempting to cross was not in a designated crosswalk, according to MPD.

Detectives say there does not appear to be any contributing factors on the part of the driver and based on the information available, charges are not anticipated against the driver.

The victim's name has not been released.