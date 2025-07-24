Roofing company staying busy following July 2024 Missoula windstorm

MISSOULA — Hundreds of roofs in the Missoula area took a beating from the July 24, 2024, windstorm.

"Mighty Dog Roofing" owner Nick Whitehead told Montana This Morning anchor Mark Martin that there were not enough crews in the area to handle the workload.

He said they had to bring in extra crews from out of state — Colorado and Texas — to tackle the projects.

Whitehead also said his company hired additional on-site supervisors to make sure the quality of the work didn't suffer.

"That first day, or really that first week, I think we took a couple hundred phone calls," Whitehead shared. "Within the whole month or so after it, we probably got on at least a couple thousand roofs between all myself and all my other guys. And we've serviced now over 300 roofs."

"Of those, some needed repairs, small minor repairs; some needed full roof replacements," he continued. "It was a big deal; it wasn't just roofing either. It was siding and gutters and a couple of windows, and yeah, it was tragic, a lot of the stuff that was happening around the community."



Whitehead tells MTN News that his company still has roofs and repairs needing to be done from last year's windstorm, noting there was a considerable backlog, but they're getting caught up.

He also advises homeowners to reach out to their insurance companies and file claims before deadlines expire.