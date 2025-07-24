July 2024 Missoula windstorm closed river access, tree debris may have revitalized ecosystem

MISSOULA — When hurricane-force winds ripped through Missoula on July 24, 2024, lots of tree debris and even power lines, wound up in the rivers.

Electricity hazards prompted Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) to close off sections of the Clark Fork, Blackfoot, and Bitterroot rivers for days.



“At Fish, Wildlife and Parks, we had some of our recreation sites, some of our fishing access sites, state parks where we had damages that closed temporarily or had to get in there and make quick work so that they could be safer for folks to get back in," FWP spokeswoman Vivaca Crowser told MTN. "This year, the rivers are carrying some of that leftover debris."

The Clark Fork Coalition mobilized its entire staff to assist with cleaning up debris around town following the storm. The River Ambassador team posted signs, educating river users about the emergency closures.

While the storm interrupted daily life and the impact is still being remedied one year later, the rivers may have ultimately benefited from the shake-up. That's because the coalition says disturbance diversifies the rivers, making them more resilient in the long run is why most trees were not removed from the river.



"When we see large amounts of wood entering a river system as river conservationists, we get really excited," Clark Fork Coalition community programs manager Lily Haines said.

"We know with that wood we're not only getting new and complex habitat that supports a diverse set of life within the river, but also that large wood helps to reset the ecology on the banks, create patches for new populations of riparian plants to come in to start growing the next generation," Haines added.

This year, both FWP and the Clark Fork Coalition want to remind recreators to stay aware of hazards and changing conditions in the rivers.

"We just really remind people to know before they go how comfortable they are with navigating on the river. This summer, you are going to see an increase of those woody hazards within the river," Haines said.

Plus, when flows are low, being on the water is more dangerous since large logs can cause unforeseen issues.