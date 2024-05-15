Man killed in Highway 93 crash involving Missoula sheriff’s deputy identified

POLSON — Authorities have released the name of a man who died on Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash involving a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Lake County Sheriff and Coroner Don Bell says 81-year-old, Gaylord Angst, of Florence died in the crash which happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. near mile marker 80 on Highway 93 south of Lolo.

Angst ‘s body was taken to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula so that an autopsy could be performed.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office was requested to serve as the coroner.

The fatal crash blocked the northbound lanes of Highway 93 between Florence and Lolo for several hours on Tuesday.