LOLO — The northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 93 are blocked south of Lolo due to a crash.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol incident website, it is a fatal crash at mile marker 80.

The crash was reported shortly before 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Montana Department of Transportation reports the northbound lanes of Highway 93 are blocked south of Trader Brothers.

Traffic is heavily delayed in the area.