Pedestrian stuck and killed by vehicle in Missoula identified

MISSOULA — Authorities have released the name of the 53-year-old man who died Tuesday night after he was struck and killed by a semi-truck along Brooks Street in Missoula.

Missoula County Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen says Robert D. Matoon of Missoula died after reportedly struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk in the 300 block of Brooks Street on Tuesday, December 10.

The Missoula Police Department previously reported officers responded to the intersection of Brooks Street and South Higgins Avenue just after 10:30 p.m.

The report indicated a pedestrian had been struck in the crosswalk by a semi with no trailer. The semi did not stop and continued south on Brooks.

The semi-truck was later found and the 38-year-old driver was detained and then released pending the outcome of the investigation.

MPD is asking anyone with additional information on the crash to contact the department at 406-552-6300.