Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Man who died in Missoula police custody identified

MPD In Custody Death
Emily Brown/MTN News
An investigation is ongoing after a man died in Missoula Police custody on May 29, 2024.
MPD In Custody Death
Posted at 9:21 AM, Jun 06, 2024

MISSOULA — Authorities released the name of the man who died while in Missoula Police Department custody on May 29, 2024.

According to Missoula County Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen, 39-year-old Ross M. Robertson of Missoula died on the afternoon of May 29.

The death came after the Missoula Police Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 2400 block of Dixon Avenue.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends during this very difficult time,” Sheriff Petersen stated.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is continuing to investigate the death.

More local news from KPAX
Missoula City Council Homeless 6524

Missoula County

Missoula City Council holds its first vote on designated campsite proposal

Claire Peterson
9:20 PM, Jun 05, 2024
Jason Allen Miller

Crime and Courts

Man convicted of running over MHP trooper sentenced to life in prison

Kiana Wilson
4:01 PM, Jun 05, 2024
Missoula Standoff Defendant Initial Hearing Appearance

Crime and Courts

Monday night Missoula standoff suspect appears in court for initial hearing

Zach Volheim
3:55 PM, Jun 05, 2024
Missoula Housing

Missoula County

Missoula looks to streamline development, housing diversity through code reform

Martin Kidston - Missoula Current
2:19 PM, Jun 05, 2024
Flathead Warming Center

Flathead County

Kalispell City Council to hold hearing about Flathead Warming Center permit

Kiana Wilson
1:14 PM, Jun 05, 2024
Missoula Fire Department

Missoula Elections

Voters approve Missoula Fire Department levy request

MTN News
7:43 AM, Jun 05, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader