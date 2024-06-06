Man who died in Missoula police custody identified

MISSOULA — Authorities released the name of the man who died while in Missoula Police Department custody on May 29, 2024.

According to Missoula County Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen, 39-year-old Ross M. Robertson of Missoula died on the afternoon of May 29.

The death came after the Missoula Police Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 2400 block of Dixon Avenue.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends during this very difficult time,” Sheriff Petersen stated.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is continuing to investigate the death.