Marshall Mountain to stay in public hands

EAST MISSOULA — Missoula County commissioners gathered with city officials to cut the ribbon on Marshall Mountain Park on Tuesday, marking the completion of years of work to keep the former ski hill public.

The 480 acres of land used to contain a ski hill built in 1941 which closed in 2003.

A private buyer attempted to purchase the land in May of 2021, causing the Five Valleys Land Trust, Izzy Dog LLC, and The Conservation Fund to scramble to block the move by buying parcels of the mountain themselves.

Eight months later, Missoula County voted to pay $3.2 million to the three groups for permanent control.

Marshall Mountain Park manager Jackson Lee — a Missoula County employee — said MTB Missoula will make some of the first changes to the park, focusing on making the mountain bike trails more accessible.

During the ceremony, Lee said that the park will particularly serve residents of Bonner and East Missoula well.

"There’s really a lot of reasons why people are so passionate about this space,” Lee said. “Now that it’s in public ownership we really want to encourage day use of this site and and get people out on the trails. Whether you’re in the city of Missoula or Missoula County, please come out and enjoy this space.”

The park’s Conceptual Master Plan, — approved in November 2023 — points to the county’s top goals of improving the natural areas, dirt trails, river access, and outdoor education opportunities.

Estimates for improvements are around $600,000. Visit the project page to learn more about the project.