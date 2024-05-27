MisCon returns for its 38th year

MISSOULA — Many people across western Montana put on their costumes and got their art ready for the annual MisCon.

In its 38th year, this Missoula staple brought people from across Montana and neighboring states to celebrate the different aspects of what they call the nerd community.

With many artists, authors, and vendors in attendance, Court Cathers the convention’s volunteer coordinator says this small convention offers a unique experience that other conventions across the country don’t have.

“I don’t think we’ve ever really topped two thousand people, two thousand attendees, and so that gives our attendees a really good opportunity to interact with our artists and other panelists in a more conversational and intimate matter,” Cathers said.

“I feel like all of our artists that we have are so willing to share their art and share how they created it and what inspired them and kind of make friends with attendees.”

MisCon will continue through Monday, May 27 with closing ceremonies beginning at 3:00 p.m.

The full schedule can be found at https://www.miscon.org/schedule/

