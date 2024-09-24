Missoula Aging Services issues warning about rise in scam calls

MISSOULA — Missoula Aging Services is issuing a warning about scam calls aimed at collecting personal information.
There has been a recent uptick by scammers saying they represent Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, Medicare, other government agencies, banks, or tech support.
According to a news release, scammers say they need personal details for verification purposes, such as birthdates, and use high-pressure tactics to trick victims into revealing more sensitive information, including Medicare numbers, Social Security numbers, bank account details, and passwords.
“A red flag for any unsolicited call is asking for personal information,” Montana Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) director Renee Labrie-Shanks says. “We urge everyone to be cautious and to think twice before sharing any personal information over the phone.”
The SMP can help people with questions, concerns, or complaints about potential healthcare fraud and abuse or billing issues. Educational presentations and informational materials are also available at Missoula Aging Services located at 337 Stephens Avenue.
Email rlabrie@missoulaagingservices.org or call 406-728-0581 for more information. Additional resources are available at https://missoulaagingservices.org/.
Additional information provided by Missoula Aging Services:
Key Warning Signs of Scam Calls:
How to Protect Yourself:
- Unsolicited Calls: Be wary of unexpected calls from unknown numbers, especially if the caller claims to be from a reputable organization that you weren’t expecting a call from.
- High-Pressure Tactics: Scammers often create a sense of urgency, pressuring victims to act quickly or risk losing something valuable.
- Requests for Personal Information: Legitimate organizations typically do not ask for sensitive information over the phone unless you call them and they need to confirm who they are speaking with.
- Hang Up: If you suspect a call is a scam, hang up immediately. Do not engage with the caller.
- Verify: Look up the official number of the organization and call them directly to confirm if the call was legitimate. For instance, if it sounds real, listen to why they say they want the information. Then say, “I’m going to call back using the phone number on my Medicare card. What should I tell them to get connected to the right department to handle this?”
- Report the Call: Report suspicious Medicare fraud calls to MT SMP at 1-800-551-3191 in Montana, and other calls to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at reportfraud.ftc.gov.