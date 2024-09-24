Missoula Aging Services issues warning about rise in scam calls

MISSOULA — Missoula Aging Services is issuing a warning about scam calls aimed at collecting personal information.

There has been a recent uptick by scammers saying they represent Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, Medicare, other government agencies, banks, or tech support.

According to a news release, scammers say they need personal details for verification purposes, such as birthdates, and use high-pressure tactics to trick victims into revealing more sensitive information, including Medicare numbers, Social Security numbers, bank account details, and passwords.

“A red flag for any unsolicited call is asking for personal information,” Montana Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) director Renee Labrie-Shanks says. “We urge everyone to be cautious and to think twice before sharing any personal information over the phone.”

The SMP can help people with questions, concerns, or complaints about potential healthcare fraud and abuse or billing issues. Educational presentations and informational materials are also available at Missoula Aging Services located at 337 Stephens Avenue.

Email rlabrie@missoulaagingservices.org or call 406-728-0581 for more information. Additional resources are available at https://missoulaagingservices.org/.

Additional information provided by Missoula Aging Services: