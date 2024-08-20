Missoula Airport now offering passes to go past security without a ticket

MISSOULA — You will now be able to go past security without a ticket at the Missoula Airport.

The Explore MSO Pass is now open, allowing people to get past security and go into the concourse.

People will be able to walk their loved ones to the gate or surprise someone flying in.

People will also be able to visit the various bars and restaurants in the concourse as well as go out onto the deck to enjoy the view that the airport offers.

Besides the restaurants and bars, the airport is planning to roll out events in the near future, such as mimosas on the deck.

For the airport, this is has been a long time coming after listening to what people would like to see them roll out.

“It’s just trying to listen to what our community is asking for” said Missoula Montana Airport Deputy Director Tim Damrow. “[A] lot of people have traditions we’ve heard. They come to the airport, they used to come to the airport for dinner, even just to watch airplanes.”

If you are looking to grab an Explore MSO Pass, head to flymissoula.com and fill out the application by at least 8 p.m. the day before you plan on going in.

You will still have to go through security but with the pass, you won’t have to have a ticket.