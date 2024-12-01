Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium releases new butterflies every Sunday

MISSOULA — There’s something special that happens on Sundays at the Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium. New butterflies and moths, that have just emerged from their metamorphosis, are released into their new habitat, allowing the public to sit and enjoy them for a second.

“Whenever you have a moment of wonder, you know, it opens your mind up to asking questions and experiencing the moment," said Rob Taylor, horticulturalist and butterfly caretaker. "Yeah, so that’s really why a butterfly release is a great entry to that.”

The butterfly house is open to the public on a near daily basis, giving the public access to not only a sense of wonder as Taylor described, but also the opportunity to learn a thing or two about moths and butterflies.

“It’s a chance for us to talk about butterfly and moth biology. Yes, and how powerful these creatures are,” Taylor said.

Butterflies and moths are some pretty special creatures, and they’ve been around for quite a while.

“Actually moths predate dinosaurs, before dinosaurs ever walked the planet. There were moths flying here on earth,” Taylor said.

Butterflies and moths also play an important role in maintaining the ecosystem that we live in, in a major way too.

“Lots of plant species, you know, butterflies for instance, or moths can be their only pollinators. So, you know, they may not be on the same level as bees but if we didn’t have butterflies and moths, we would lose a whole sweep of plants on this planet,” Taylor told MTN.

“We tend to think of butterflies as being cute or and fragile, and they are fragile, but they’re really powerful and mighty in their own ways," Taylor said. "And they certainly have a slew of superpowers."

Beyond the learning that can be done, Taylor said that people are also able to take a step back and relax in the butterfly house.

“Butterflies in particular, capture human imagination and sense of wonder in a way other organisms don’t," Taylor said. "I mean, we could do a roly-poly release, but it wouldn’t be the same thing in terms of people’s imaginations. And so when you do that release, it allows people to have, I think that people kind of pull themselves out of their daily lives and have this moment of wonder, maybe even, happiness about it."

So if you ever find yourself needing a second just to stop and take it all in, the Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium is a great place to start.