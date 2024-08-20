Watch Now
Missoula City Council approves budget

The Missoula City Council approved a $216 million budget on Monday night which includes a 5.84% tax increase
MISSOULA — The Missoula City Council approved a $216 million budget on Monday night.

This was Mayor Andrea Davis's first budget year and she moved the city to a priority-based budget.

This is the last year that the City of Missoula will have American Rescue Plan Act funding for the City to use.

The Missoula City Council passed an emergency levy — a one-time levy — to allow 2 mills to reimburse the city for costs incurred for emergency sheltering activities during the emergency proclamation declared by former Mayor Hess.

The levy will not increase taxes.

The budget does increase taxes by 5.84% on top of taxes that would be raised with the voter-approved emergency services levy that was voted on in June.

