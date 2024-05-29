Missoula City Council begins budget presentations for fiscal year 2025

MISSOULA — Wednesday kicked off a series of presentations to the budget committee for the Missoula City Council.

The police and fire departments were the first to present their budgets and additional funds requests ahead of the new fiscal year.

The current fiscal year marked the last year that the City of Missoula could use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money — also known as COVID funding — as part of its budget.

Now as city officials look at the 2025 budget, they need to figure out their priorities now that this funding is gone.

The police and fire departments presented their budgets for the fiscal year 2025 during a Missoula City Council committee meeting on Wednesday.

Missoula Police Chief Mike Colyer and Missoula Fire Chief Gordy Hughes presented their additional budget requests for the next year.

The fire department asked for a little over $9.7 million in additional funding, which would replace equipment and add an extra engine company.

The police department asked for about $235,000 to combat rising costs for technology as well as cell phones for officers to use, and an additional School Resource Officer.

The numbers presented on Wednesday are not completely set in stone.

The Missoula Police Department is waiting to hear back on grants that would lower the amount requested while the Missoula Fire Department is asking voters to approve a levy in the June 4 election which would lower the cost of their requested increase.

Other departments are expected to present them to the Missoula City Council in the coming weeks.

All of the documents from the different departments presented to the city council will be available on the city's website. You can also visit engagemissoula.comfor comments and questions.