Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Missoula City Council begins budget presentations for fiscal year 2025

The police and fire departments were the first to present their budgets and additional funds requests ahead of the new fiscal year
Missoula's fire and police chiefs presented their budget requests to the Missoula City Council on Wednesday.
Missoula City Hall
Posted at 4:24 PM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 18:27:16-04

MISSOULA — Wednesday kicked off a series of presentations to the budget committee for the Missoula City Council.

The police and fire departments were the first to present their budgets and additional funds requests ahead of the new fiscal year.

The current fiscal year marked the last year that the City of Missoula could use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money — also known as COVID funding — as part of its budget.

Now as city officials look at the 2025 budget, they need to figure out their priorities now that this funding is gone.

The police and fire departments presented their budgets for the fiscal year 2025 during a Missoula City Council committee meeting on Wednesday.

Missoula Police Chief Mike Colyer and Missoula Fire Chief Gordy Hughes presented their additional budget requests for the next year.

The fire department asked for a little over $9.7 million in additional funding, which would replace equipment and add an extra engine company.

The police department asked for about $235,000 to combat rising costs for technology as well as cell phones for officers to use, and an additional School Resource Officer.

The numbers presented on Wednesday are not completely set in stone.

The Missoula Police Department is waiting to hear back on grants that would lower the amount requested while the Missoula Fire Department is asking voters to approve a levy in the June 4 election which would lower the cost of their requested increase.

Other departments are expected to present them to the Missoula City Council in the coming weeks.

All of the documents from the different departments presented to the city council will be available on the city's website. You can also visit engagemissoula.comfor comments and questions.

More local news from KPAX
Kent Post Office

Missoula County

Tester announces latest in fight to stop USPS transfer from Missoula to Spokane

Claire Peterson
5:09 PM, May 29, 2024
Missoula Federal Building Inside

Missoula County

Plan, renovation costs for downtown Missoula federal building expected soon

Martin Kidston - Missoula Current
3:12 PM, May 29, 2024
The Ore's

Montana News

Montana man credits quick emergency response to surviving sudden stroke

Charlie Klepps
12:20 PM, May 29, 2024
Missoula Airport Passengers

Missoula County

Missoula airport navigates growth, construction and parking

Martin Kidston - Missoula Current
10:55 AM, May 29, 2024
Drinking Water

Flathead County

City of Kalispell releases annual drinking water quality report

Kierra Sam
10:41 AM, May 29, 2024
Court News 1280x720.png

Crime and Courts

Dillon man accused of raping by two women

Judy Slate
9:39 AM, May 29, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader