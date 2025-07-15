Missoula City Council passes resolution opposing landlords using price-fixing software

MISSOULA — On Monday night, Missoula City Council voted to approve a resolution urging property rental management companies not to use price-fixing software.

Six of the nation’s largest landlords are currently being sued by the Department of Justice over the use of a software, RealPage, that the Department of Justice alleges has a price-fixing algorithm.

The algorithm has been found to use data from the six different companies that is not available to the public, which in turn allegedly created a price-fixed market where these companies operated.

The Missoula City Council passed a resolution in opposition to landlords using such software, although the resolution did not specifically name any software.

The sponsors of the resolution, Council Members Daniel Carlino and Kristen Jordan, said that this is a measure to show the City’s support for renters.

“Anything that we can do at the city council level to help alleviate the cost of rent and the burden, I think is a positive thing,” Carlino said.

Council members Sandra Vasecka and Bob Campbell voted no on the resolution, with Council Member Campbell saying that this resolution didn’t apply to Missoula.

“I don't think the sponsor did a good enough job showing where this is currently taking place in Montana and didn't have any specific examples of some sort of algorithm software being used within the state. So for those reasons, I opted to vote no,” Campbell said.

Besides the resolution, council also approved for two new toilets to be built at the lower parking lot of Greenough Park — the previous two toilets were destroyed by a cottonwood tree that failed in 2015.

The City also proclaimed it "Wildfire Smoke Ready Week." Wildfire smoke is linked to numerous health issues, including heart attacks, strokes and decreased lung function. The city has resources to help you mitigate the effects of wildfire smoke — you can find them at Missoula Public Health’s website.

And just a friendly reminder, you can always sign up for emergency alerts at smart911.com.