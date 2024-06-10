Missoula City Council to discuss urban camping proposal Monday evening

MISSOULA — The Missoula City Council will discuss a proposed urban camping proposal on Monday evening.

The resolution puts a plan in place to create a designated campsite for unhoused people within the next few years.

It also defines buffer zones around businesses and schools where people are not allowed to camp.

The document further states camping is only allowed in areas outside of the buffer zone from 8 pm to 8 am

Mayor Andrea Davis presented the resolution to a Missoula City Council committee on Wednesday, June 5.

She said the ideas in the proposal arose from the five Urban Camping Work Groups.

There will be more opportunities to comment on the resolution before the council takes a vote on Monday evening.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Missoula City Council Chambers.