Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Missoula City Council to discuss urban camping proposal Monday evening

The resolution puts a plan in place to create a designated campsite for unhoused people within the next few years
Urban Camping
MTN News File
The Missoula City Council will discuss a proposed urban camping proposal during its June 10, 2024, meeting.
Urban Camping
Posted at 12:59 PM, Jun 10, 2024

MISSOULA — The Missoula City Council will discuss a proposed urban camping proposal on Monday evening.

The resolution puts a plan in place to create a designated campsite for unhoused people within the next few years.

It also defines buffer zones around businesses and schools where people are not allowed to camp.

The document further states camping is only allowed in areas outside of the buffer zone from 8 pm to 8 am

Mayor Andrea Davis presented the resolution to a Missoula City Council committee on Wednesday, June 5.

She said the ideas in the proposal arose from the five Urban Camping Work Groups.

There will be more opportunities to comment on the resolution before the council takes a vote on Monday evening.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Missoula City Council Chambers.

More local news from KPAX
Flathead Stabbing

Crime and Courts

Details emerging in attempted deliberate homicide near Whitefish

Kiana Wilson
12:49 PM, Jun 10, 2024
Wye Development

Missoula County

‘Mini town’ with attainable housing, 'agrihood' planned for Wye

Martin Kidston - Missoula Current
9:22 AM, Jun 10, 2024
2024 Garden City Shootout

Missoula County

Garden City Shootout celebrates 30th anniversary in Missoula

Derek Joseph
4:58 PM, Jun 09, 2024
2024 Bitterroot Day

Indian Country

34th annual Bitterroot Day returns to Hamilton

Derek Joseph
4:20 PM, Jun 09, 2024
Joel Banham

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Hero: Plains Mayor Joel Banham

Claire Peterson
4:30 PM, Jun 07, 2024
Native plants

Missoula County

Volunteers adding native prairie plants to Gerald W. Marks Exploration Center

Emily Brown
3:46 PM, Jun 07, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader