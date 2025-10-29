MISSOULA — Rising grocery bills and energy costs are squeezing Montana families, and now 77,000 Montanans could lose their SNAP benefits — meaning they won't have the means to buy groceries or spend those dollars at local businesses.

With uncertainty surrounding government furloughs and potential benefit cuts, a Facebook page called Missoula Mutual Aid is connecting neighbors who need help with those who can provide it. The page operates on community support, not charity.



Katie La Salle Lowery, one of the administrators of the Missoula Mutual Aid Community Facebook page, said the demand has reached unprecedented levels.

"I hear the word 'desperate' more and more lately, and it really hits home," La Salle Lowery said.

Watch to learn how neighbors are helping neighbors:

Missoula community prepares for potential SNAP benefit cuts

The Facebook page was born during the COVID-19 pandemic, with one simple philosophy: mutual aid is freely asked and freely given. The system works by connecting people who need something with those who can help, with no strings attached.

The page connects neighbors to food pantries, community dinners and emergency resources. But increasingly, people are making direct pleas for basic necessities.

"I need food. I need money. I need hygiene supplies. I need food delivered because my kid's sick — and there's no expectation of repayment or even paying it forward," La Salle Lowery said.

That safety net is about to be tested like never before. Thousands of Montanans face losing their SNAP benefits in November, and the Missoula Food Bank is bracing for uncharted territory.

"This is unprecedented. We've had government shutdowns before, but this is the first time SNAP benefits won't be authorized during one," said Missoula Food Bank Director Amy Allison.

Watch related coverage: Montana Food Bank Network, local partners preparing for loss of federal benefits

The gap left by SNAP: Montana Food Bank Network, local partners preparing for loss of federal benefits

Even if Washington reaches a deal, there could still be gaps in coverage, meaning more families will need immediate help.

Allison said they'll serve anyone who needs it, but without federal action, Montana faces a crisis.

"We're talking about 77,000 individuals right now. If emergency funds don't come through, we're looking at a significant crisis statewide," Allison said.

The next few weeks will test every corner of Missoula's support network.

"This is where we as a community become that family — creating the safety net that helps someone get through and someday help others," La Salle Lowery said.

The mutual aid page continues growing as neighbors prepare to carry neighbors through uncertain times.

How to help

The Missoula Food Bank and Community Center is working to keep up with demand, but needs community support:



Donate money or bring food donations to their Wyoming Street location

Volunteer, as they will likely need more help with increased demand

Call Governor Greg Gianforte at 406-444-3111 to request the release of contingency funds so SNAP benefits can be issued in November

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.