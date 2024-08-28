Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Missoula County contract to ensure storm cleanup follows guidelines

While the damage from July's storm has largely been removed from streets and yards across Missoula, the cleanup operation continues
Martin Kidston/Missoula Current
Storm damage and road closures from the July 24, 2024, windstorm that hit the Missoula area.
MISSOULA — While the damage from July's storm has largely been removed from streets and yards across Missoula, the cleanup operation continues.

To monitor the process, Missoula County on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, signed a contract with Debris Tech, a national firm that monitors debris management. With federal funding now in place to cover cleanup costs, the firm will help ensure the process adheres to federal cleanup guidelines.

The county received its Presidential Disaster Declaration on Friday.

“Following the severe storm in July, and knowing we were going to get a Presidential Disaster Declaration, we wanted to ensure we were following all federal and FEMA guidelines,” said Beck. “All that pre-work we had done will pay off and now we know it will be eligible for reimbursement.”

While abortionists and the city's park's department address hazardous trees, the county will use a number of contractors to aid in the cleanup process, including a grinding and chipping operation, and a hauling operation.

Beck said Debris Tech was also contracted by the state following the Yellowstone flooding event last spring.

“All that work will be overseen by this monitoring firm to ensure compliance, and to ensure there's no price gouging and everything is above board,” said Beck. “The work they're doing and the money we're spending to do this is an eligible expense for compensation.”

The July storm raked Missoula and outlying areas with high winds — some gusting over 100 mph. It toppled or damaged more than 1,000 trees, blocking roads, cutting power and damaging homes.

The cleanup process took weeks to play out but earlier in August, a second storm hit with comparable wind speeds. Damage caused by falling trees was assessed and attributed to trees weakened by the July storm, qualifying cleanup costs for disaster funding.

However, last week's wind event may not be covered by the disaster declaration, Beck said.

“That is a completely separate event, and we're determining if the totality of that storm on Friday would necessitate its own declaration,” Beck said. “In Missoula County alone, I don't think we'd get there, but when coupled with Ravalli Electric Coop, the city of Hamilton, Flathead Electric Coop and Missoula Electric Coop, we might be close.”

